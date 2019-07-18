Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It seems like there are always plenty of projects to tackle around the house. But, are you tackling some of those projects to impress?
A new survey by Wilsonart, a home goods manufacturer, shows a third of home improvement projects are started to keep up with a friend, family or neighbor.
The average amount spent to keep up with the Joneses is about $3,500.
Also, 42 percent said there’s still competition with neighbors to have the best house on the street.
