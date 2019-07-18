MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The former Dayton’s Department store in Minneapolis has been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The building has been a landmark in downtown for more than 100 years. Being part of the National Register of Historic Places will help protect the former department store.

The building, located at 700 Nicollet Mall, began as Dayton’s first store. It then became Marshall Field’s before it was Macy’s. It closed in 2017 and is now under construction to become a mixed-use office of retail and dining known as the Dayton’s Project, which is set to open to the public in spring 2020.

Now, the building is officially on the National Register thanks to the developers of the Dayton’s Project. The goal of the Dayton’s Project is to preserve some of the history of the old building and make it functional with the new space.

“Our challenge is always, ‘How do we take an older building that was meant to serve a different way of using it, walking in off the street for example versus off the skyway, and then how do we reinvent that to help people continue to use it?’ And so we have changed a lot and our building bones haven’t quite changed as much, so we’re working to make those bones work,” said Meghan Elliott, founding principal at New History.

With the new title, the Dayton’s Project will be eligible for federal tax credits and grant programs.