MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is in Minnesota tonight for a town hall meeting about Medicare in her district. She’s been responding all day to political attacks made at a rally for President Donald Trump.

The audience chanted “send her back, send her back” as a referral to a tweet made by President Trump telling four congresswomen of color, including Omar, to “go back where they came from.”

Trump has denied it was racist.

Today, Minnesota Representative Tom Emmer, who is also the House Republican Campaign Chair, responded to the chants.

“I didn’t watch the rally last night, sorry, but there’s no place for that kind of that kind of talk. I don’t agree with– What he was trying to say he said wrong,” Emmer said. “What he was trying to say is that if you don’t appreciate this country you don’t have to be here. That goes for every one of us.”

Represetntaive Omar had scheduled this town hall long before this latest battle between herself, three other Congresswomen and President Trump erupted.

While the war of words has been escalating all week, it was the chants at last nights rally of “send her back” that elevated this back and forth to what Omar’s supporters believe is a critical and dangerous point. She had an entourage of people greeting her at the airport Thursday night, where she made the following comment:

“So everybody talks about how he is threatened because we criticize him, but the reality is he is threatened because we are inspiring people to dream about a country that recognizes their dignity and their humanity,” Omar said.

The purpose of the town hall is to discuss ‘Medicare For All’ which is a proposal that is gaining traction within the progressive wing of the Democratic party.

But clearly the congresswoman is expected to be asked about comments and her supporters are expected to be very vocal in their backing of her.