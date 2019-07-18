MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From “Milk Carton Boat Races” to “Milk Carton Boat Portage Races.” This year’s Twin Cities Beach Blast races have been moved due to the poor water quality at Lake Bde Maka Ska’s Thomas Beach.
Participants will now portage (carry) their boats on land instead of paddling in the water, but the competition for creative awards for boats will remain.
“We are saddened to be out of the water, but safety comes first,” Beach Blast executive director Charlie Casserly said. “We worked with the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board to find another site for this iconic Minnesota race, but no other suitable location on any other Minneapolis lake was available.”
The Milk Carton Boat Races have been a Minneapolis tradition since 1971, while this is the third year of the Twin Cities Beach Blast.
The Twin Cities Beach Blast is Sunday, July 21 at Thomas Beach. There will also be a Sandcastle Competition which starts registration at 9 a.m., and building begins at 10 a.m.
Registration for the Milk Carton Boat Portage Race begins at 9 a.m., and the first race begins at 10 a.m.
You must log in to post a comment.