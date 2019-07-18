Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – St. Cloud police are searching for people they say burglarized Shooters Saloon and Eatery earlier this month by cutting a hole in an exterior wall.
Authorities say the robbery occurred sometime overnight between July 7 and 8 at the bar on Roosevelt Road in St. Cloud. A safe with cash and gift cards inside was stolen.
Police believe at least two men are associated with the burglary based on video surveillance.
Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200; Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 320-255-1301 or 1-800-255-1301; or at http://www.tricountycrimestoppers.org.
