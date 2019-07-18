MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – While it’s certainly hot out, the humidity makes it feel much steamier.

Summer camps are in full swing this time of year, and the show goes on – rain, shine, humidity and all. It’s day four of camp at the Dodge Nature Center in West St. Paul.

The air is thick, but the spirits are high. Building forts, going on short hikes – it sounds easy, but being outside all day this time of year is no walk in the park.

“It’s been storming every night here, so it’s been super, super humid and hot,” Anna Ryden said.

It’s Ryden’s job to entertain the campers but also to keep them cool.

“Water is really the key to success in this situation,” Ryden said.

Though the campers don’t seem phased by the oppressive humidity, Ryden still watches them closely just in case.

“Watching for red face, watching for panting, kind of irritable moods,” Ryden said.

While most are retreating to air-conditioned rooms or pools, these campers are doubling down.

“I do a fan with my hand and I also drink water,” camper Myka Fellon said.

They know what to do.

“Usually, I’d probably stay in the shade about that, maybe drink some water, too,” camper Isaac Freidberg said. “Don’t want to get dehydrated.”

There is relief in sight, though. WCCO-TV Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says we’re at the historically hottest part of the summer right now. By the end of the weekend, our average high temperatures will start to fall.