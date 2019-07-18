



Rep. Tom Emmer is distancing himself from the Trump-Omar controversy after a group of the president’s supporters broke out in a racist chant Wednesday night in North Carolina.

The chant, targeted at Emmer’s fellow Minnesota member of Congress, Rep. Ilhan Omar, erupted throughout a Greenville crowd Wednesday night, calling for the president to “send her back.”

This comes after President Trump sent out a racist tweet Sunday morning suggesting that a group of U.S. Congresswomen should “go back” to their countries.

….and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

Emmer spoke out against the racist chants Thursday morning at the Christian Science Monitor Breakfast saying, “There’s no place for that kind of talk. I don’t agree with that.”

Emmer added that the president is not a racist, but admits that Trump did not get his point across the right way.

“There’s not a racist bone in this president’s body,” said Emmer. “What he was trying to say, he said wrong. What he was trying to say is that if you don’t appreciate this country you don’t have to be here. That goes for every one of us.”

On Tuesday, the U.S House passed a resolution condemning the president’s tweets as racist with a vote of 240 to 187. Four Republicans — Reps. Will Hurd of Texas, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Fred Upton of Michigan and Susan Brooks of Indiana — joined House Democrats in voting for the measure.

Emmer provided WCCO-TV with a statement regarding the resolution:

“This is the second time in six months House democrats are considering legislation to condemn the remarks of elected officials rather than govern. We still have no tangible solutions to address our growing national debt, a looming pension crisis, our antiquated infrastructure, and millions living without access to broadband. This back-and-forth is about politics, nothing more, and I hope Congress will start to worry less about “tweets” and more about actual solutions to improve the lives of Americans.”

Numerous Omar supporters and prominent Democrats have since rallied to the Congresswomen’s defense, using the hashtag #IStandWithIlhan Thursday to show their solidarity.