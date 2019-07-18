



President Donald Trump said Thursday that if his supporters again chant “Send her back” in relation to Minnesota congresswoman Ilhan Omar, he’ll try to stop them.

The president told White House reporters that he didn’t like the chant his supporters said Wednesday night at a rally in North Carolina, which he did nothing visibly to quiet.

According to CBS News White House correspondent Mark Knoller, Trump said Thursday that he tried to cut off the chant by continuing with his speech. When asked if he would stop the chant at future rallies, the president said he’d “certainly try.”

Asked if he would stop the “send her back” chant if it comes up again at a future rally, “I will try. I will certainly try,” he said. And he repeated that he didn’t like the chant and tried to bring it to an end by resuming his speech quickly. pic.twitter.com/tgcAEW0izz — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) July 18, 2019

Asked about the supporters responsible for the “send her back” chant, @POTUS said he didn’t like it but portrayed them as people who love their country. He said the 4 Democratic Congresswomen “should be more positive” about the US, again decrying “horrible” things they’ve said. pic.twitter.com/MjtSzaoZ62 — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) July 18, 2019

During the Wednesday night rally, Trump heavily criticized Omar, saying she and other congresswomen of color in “The Squad” are extreme leftists who hate the country they serve.

His rally remarks were a continuation of a spat that started with Trump tweeting over the weekend that Omar, as well as Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, and Rashid Tlaib of Michigan, should “go back” to the countries they came from.

Only Omar was born outside the U.S., in Somalia. She came to Minnesota as a teenager after spending much of her childhood in a Kenyan refugee camp.

On Tuesday, the Democratic-led House voted to condemn Trump’s “racist language” in the weekend tweet. Only four Republicans voted to condemn the president’s words. None were from Minnesota.