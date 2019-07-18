Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The woman who fell about 30 feet over the weekend at Gooseberry Falls State Park has died.
A family friend wrote on a Caring Bridge page that Rebecca Nara died Wednesday, adding that she “went peacefully surrounded by friends and family.”
According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Nara fell Saturday evening from the lower falls at Gooseberry Falls State Park on Minnesota’s North Shore. A helicopter airlifted her to a Duluth hospital for emergency treatment.
Nara was rock climbing when she fell, her Caring Bridge pages says.
Pastor Brian Hacklander, of Centennial United Methodist Church, which Nara attended, described Nara as a “very bright and wonderful young adult,” adding that the congregation’s “hearts break with her family.”
