By Kim Johnson
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We’re at the height of summer, and there’s plenty to do outside if you’re Working for the Weekend. Here are some of the best bets for your weekend diversion.

Highland Fest

Local bands, an art fair, tons of food vendors and a birds-eye view from inside the Highland Tower — those are all the attractions available this weekend in St. Paul’s Highland neighborhood.

Anoka Food Truck Festival

The third-annual Anoka Food Truck Festival is this Saturday, with more than 50 food trucks and trucks offering non-food options like fashion, grooming, vinyl and a mobile escape room. The festival runs from noon to 10 p.m.

85th Raspberry Festival

Hopkins is the site of a parade, fireworks and two races connected with the 85th (yes, that’s 85th) annual Raspberry Festival, which runs all weekend.

Spirit of the Lakes Festival

And you can also head to Mound this weekend for the Spirit of the Lakes Festival, which includes a parade, a medallion hunt, as well as arts and crafts.

