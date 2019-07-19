SEVERE WEATHER:Excessive heat warning for southern Minnesota until 10 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Crews battled a large fire at Madison Gas and Electric Friday morning, according to reports from CBS affiliate WISC-TV in Madison.

Madison firefighters were also responding to a second fire in the downtown area, the station reported, this one on Wisconsin Avenue. The fire at Madison Gas and Electric was along East Washington Avenue.

Madison police have asked people to avoid the area.

Some have reported on Twitter that electricity in the downtown area was out.

