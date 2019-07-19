MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Crews battled a large fire at Madison Gas and Electric Friday morning, according to reports from CBS affiliate WISC-TV in Madison.
Madison firefighters were also responding to a second fire in the downtown area, the station reported, this one on Wisconsin Avenue. The fire at Madison Gas and Electric was along East Washington Avenue.
Madison police have asked people to avoid the area.
Some have reported on Twitter that electricity in the downtown area was out.
Drove into a minor apocalypse this morning. Madison Gas & Electric is on fire and all of downtown Madison is without power. No streetlights, no parking meters. Can’t even get into my building because the card reader is down. pic.twitter.com/hqiTSY27Z4
— katie (@DownrightKatie) July 19, 2019
Two fires burning in Madison…. pic.twitter.com/xr5huCv5ZQ
— Mark Gehring (@markgehring) July 19, 2019
