MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Newly-released body-cam video shows the horrifying moment a high-speed chase ended in a deadly crash.

Investigators say a fleeing driver slammed into a Minnesota motorcyclist in western Wisconsin two weeks ago, killing 39-year-old Dustin Kalland.

Brandon Lieffring got into a fight with his girlfriend on July 6 and took off in her vehicle. She has a no-contact order with him.

When police tried to pull Lieffring over, he drove away. As police followed him, he ended up crashing into Kalland, killing him.

The incident was recorded on a Sheriff Deputy’s body camera. Right after the cameras start rolling, you can hear the horrified reactions of St. Croix County deputies after the chase turned into a deadly crash in less than 10 minutes.

Kalland is shown trying to make a left turn in his motorcycle on Main Street in the Village of Deer Park.

Lieffring can be heard yelling at officers, “You guys shouldn’t have chased me. It’s your guys’s f****** fault. You shouldn’t have been chasing me in the f****** Deer Park, idiots. I would’ve backed off, this s*** wouldn’t have happened. Blame your f****** selves.”

After the arrest, investigators say he admitted he was a regular meth user and had used it earlier that day. He’s been charged with 10 felonies.

Kalland was a father from Stillwater who was just out for an afternoon ride on his motorcycle.

Lieffring is scheduled back in court next week. The sheriff will review the crash to determine if his deputies followed chase protocol.