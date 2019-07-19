SEVERE WEATHER:Severe thunderstorm warning for Douglas and Todd counties until 1:30 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An exciting tour is making its way across the United States with a stop in Minnesota Wednesday.

It’s not a rock band or speaker — it’s a Big Boy steam locomotive. The Union Pacific Railroad restored the historic train engine to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad. This calls us back to a time when the smoke-belching iron horses fueled westward expansion.

Union Pacific 4014 is a fully-restored steam locomotive, and it’s pleasing crowds wherever it rolls.

Union Pacific locomotive 4014 is the world’s only operating “Big Boy.” At nearly 600 tons — the largest ever built — it’s touring the Midwest.

Click here for information on where you can see Big Boy this weekend in Duluth.

