MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An exciting tour is making its way across the United States with a stop in Minnesota Wednesday.
It’s not a rock band or speaker — it’s a Big Boy steam locomotive. The Union Pacific Railroad restored the historic train engine to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad. This calls us back to a time when the smoke-belching iron horses fueled westward expansion.
Union Pacific 4014 is a fully-restored steam locomotive, and it’s pleasing crowds wherever it rolls.
Union Pacific locomotive 4014 is the world’s only operating “Big Boy.” At nearly 600 tons — the largest ever built — it’s touring the Midwest.
Click here for information on where you can see Big Boy this weekend in Duluth.
