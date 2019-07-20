Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A driver and passenger of a semi were injured Saturday morning when a gust of wind blew the truck, causing it to roll on its side on Highway 60.
According to State Patrol, the crash occurred just after 9:30 p.m. The semi was traveling westbound on Highway 60 just east of Heron Lake in Jackson County when the wind blew the truck into the median, causing it to roll.
The 44-year-old driver and the 26-year-old passenger, both of New York, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
You must log in to post a comment.