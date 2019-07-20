Visit The WCCO-TV Weather Center
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Many Minnesotans will experience another day of severe weather Saturday – including thunderstorms, flash flooding and dangerously-strong winds.
A compact cluster of thunderstorms are tracking due east across central Minnesota from late Saturday morning through the afternoon. This line of storms could pack near-hurricane-force winds.
Southeastern Minnesota is under a Flash Flood Alert until 7 p.m.
I'm very concerned about flooding in the area from Faribault south to Owatonna, and then east through Dodge Center, Kenyon, Pine Island, Rochester, and Plainview. Radar and @WCCO Weather Watchers show 3-4" of rain has fallen and another 1-2" is on the way pic.twitter.com/gFp9BHtbCP
— Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) July 20, 2019
Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says these aren’t your average Severe Thunderstorm Warnings. The atmosphere is charged up in southern Minnesota even more so than Friday, and residents in the warning areas should treat these advisories as if they are Tornado Warnings due to the potential of damaging winds.
The Twin Cities metro has been dealing with non-severe thunderstorms for much of the morning. Even though the atmosphere there is not volatile as in the south, the steady rain does pose a local flash-flood threat.
Once the storms move out of central Minnesota by the early afternoon, the region will dry out. The metro will also dry out for the most part, with scattered storms popping up here and there. But southern Minnesota, especially the southeast corner of the state, will remain under the gun for the rest of the day. The entire state, however, will dry out in the overnight.
Northern Minnesota will enjoy a clearing trend starting in the early afternoon, with sunshine and low humidity in store for the rest of the day.
After this rocky Saturday, Sunday through mid-week is shaping up to be quiet and comfortable.
