



– Sen. Amy Klobuchar says President Donald Trump is putting democracy in the United States at stake.

On Saturday, the Minnesota Democrat took her presidential campaign to a house party in Concord, New Hampshire. Klobuchar called out the President after he said Rep. Ilhan Omar can leave the United States if she isn’t happy here.

Last weekend, Trump tweeted that Omar and three other congresswomen of color should “go back” to the countries from which they came. Omar is the only one who born outside the U.S.

“And I think you know your obligation is great this year,” Klobuchar said. “And if you didn’t think that before after this week and the things that the President said and the chant that he basked in at that rally about a congresswoman actually from my state – that makes it very clearer than ever that, literally, our democracy is at stake, our democracy at stake, because we all stand on the shoulders of immigrants, right? All of us.”

During a recent rally in North Carolina, Trump’s harshest criticisms were aimed at Omar. At one point, the crowd began chanting, “Send her back! Send her back!”

Sen. Klobuchar is one of two dozen Democrats hoping to secure the party’s nomination for the 2020 White House run.