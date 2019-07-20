MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Four people were hurt when someone driving a stolen pickup truck crashed into two other vehicles Saturday morning in downtown Minneapolis.
Police say the stolen truck was travelling eastbound on 10th Street when it struck the vehicles at the intersection of South 3rd Avenue at about 9:45 a.m. Three of the crash victims suffered minor injuries, but the fourth victim is in critical condition at Hennepin Healthcare.
The driver of the pickup truck is in police custody. It is not clear if they were one of the injured parties. Police are still investigating.