MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three people were killed Friday evening in a crash on a western Wisconsin highway, and investigators believe a downed stop signed may have been a factor.

The St. Croix County Sheriff’s office says it happened just after 7 p.m. on State Highway 64 and County Highway T in Stanton Township.

A motorcyclist named Cody Lynn Cook-Terhurne, 34, was driving westbound on STH 64 when he was struck by a vehicle travelling northbound on CTH T, driven by 55-year-old Thomas John Plasch.

Investigators say Cook-Terhurne, from Somerset, had the right of way, but a stop sign for northbound traffic on CTH T was reportedly knocked down.

Cook-Terhurne, Plasch and his passenger — 46-year-old Miriam Rosal Espinosa — were all killed. Plasch and Espinosa, both from Oakdale, Minnesota, were wearing their seat belts. Cook-Terhurne was not wearing a helmet.

It is not clear if weather was a factor in this crash. The investigation is on-going.

