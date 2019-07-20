MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 24-year-old St. Cloud man is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning.
Police say it happened just after 3:30 a.m. in an alley on the 300 block of 4th Street South. A 911 caller reported someone with a gun in the area, and officers arrived at the scene to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside of a vehicle.
The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Investigators say the shooting likely stemmed from an argument that started at an apartment party. Several attendees fled the scene after the shooting, including the shooter.
The Stearns County Sheriff’s office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are assisting in the investigation.