MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is dead after rolling his vehicle several times in Chisago County early Sunday morning.
According to the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived to the scene one mile north of Harris on Forest Boulevard to find the driver of the small pickup dead at the scene.
An initial investigation showed the driver was going southbound when he left the roadway, entered the ditch and rolled his vehicle several times.
The victim’s identity will be released pending notification of family.
