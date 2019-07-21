  • WCCO 4On Air

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (WCCO) — A North Dakota man was cited after his 11-year-old daughter drove the family’s SUV into a house.

According to the Grand Forks Police Department officers arrived to the scene on the 500 block of 4th Avenue South Saturday just before 1 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found the man and a 7-year-old girl suffering from minor injuries.

A preliminary investigation found the 11-year-old was driving when she went over a curb, hitting two trees and the house.

The girl’s father could face additional charges.

