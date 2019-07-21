MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 2-year-old was quickly reunited with his parents after he rode his electric tractor alone to the Chisago County Fair Thursday.
According to Sgt. Derek Anklan, the boy was in the front yard of his home with his parents when he hopped on the tractor and drove to the fair a few blocks away. Anklan said almost immediately when he arrived to the fair, a few women noticed he was alone and brought him to the attention of police. When Anklan made contact with the boy, he heard a report of a missing juvenile come over his scanner.
Anklan was able to piece it together quickly and reunite the boy with his parents.
In a Facebook post, the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office said the boy’s dad “promptly suspended his son’s license by removing the battery” from the tractor.
