MILWAUKEE (AP) — Utility crews have restored power to more than 138,000 customers following destructive thunderstorms that struck eastern Wisconsin this weekend.
But We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service say around 127,000 customers were still without power as of around midday Sunday.
The Green Bay Press-Gazette reports that Stevens Point remains the hardest hit area with more than 28,000 We Energies and WPS customers experiencing outages. In the Green Bay area, power was still out for 18,000 customers.
Matt Cullen, a spokesman for We Energies and WPS, warns that the extent of the damage could keep some customers without power for days.
On the positive side, Saturday’s storms broke the heatwave in Wisconsin, with Sunday highs forecast in the upper 70s and low 80s under partly to mostly sunny skies.
