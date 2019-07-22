Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Chocolate, vanilla, red velvet and marble — you name it, and Mary Margaret Mellen can make it.
(credit: CBS)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Chocolate, vanilla, red velvet and marble — you name it, and Mary Margaret Mellen can make it.
But it’s the 14-year-old’s willingness to give back that really takes the cake.
With every order, this teen raises money for The Children’s Tumor Foundation, The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, The Smile Network International, and Feed My Starving Children.
To learn more, visit her website here.
You can also follow Mary Margaret on Instagram: @cakesforacure_org.
You must log in to post a comment.