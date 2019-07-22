MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A plume of black smoke was seen Monday morning over downtown Minneapolis after two cars in a parking garage caught fire.
The Minneapolis Fire Department says the fire happened on the 6th floor of the LaSalle parking garage on South 8th Street, above the Residence Inn Hotel.
Crews quickly worked to contain the fire and no one was injured. The hotel was not evacuated.
Fire officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation but is believed to have started due to an electrical issue.
You can see the charred part of the LaSalle parking garage where the two cars caught fire @WCCO @MinneapolisFire pic.twitter.com/acr8fejuT1
— Marielle Mohs (@MarielleMohs) July 22, 2019
Smoke billowing out of the Residence Inn building at 8th Street and LaSalle Avenue in downtown Minneapolis. Blurry picture here: pic.twitter.com/m88JnLsOlX
— Jon Marthaler (@jmarthaler) July 22, 2019
Black smoke rising from downtown Minneapolis.
Appears to be coming from around the Nicollet Mall area. @WCCO #minneapolis #wcco pic.twitter.com/1MuRe8OKFc
— Mary McGuire (@mcguirereports) July 22, 2019
