MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A plume of black smoke was seen Monday morning over downtown Minneapolis after two cars in a parking garage caught fire.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says the fire happened on the 6th floor of the LaSalle parking garage on South 8th Street, above the Residence Inn Hotel.

Crews quickly worked to contain the fire and no one was injured. The hotel was not evacuated.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation but is believed to have started due to an electrical issue.

