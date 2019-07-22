Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Nonprofit bakery Cookie Cart will host its annual summer networking fundraiser on Tuesday, July 23 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at La Dona Cerveceria, located at 241 Fremont Avenue North in Minneapolis.
(credit: CBS)
More than a Mixer will bring together Cookie Cart youth employees with adults in the community for an evening of formal and informal networking during which the teens can practice their communication skills while mingling with the guests.
