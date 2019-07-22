MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Last week brought severe storms and near-tropical humidity to Minnesota. This week, the weather is shaping up to be much more pleasant, and it’s starting with two back-to-back #Top10WeatherDays.
Forecaster Katie Steiner says that Monday will be full of sunshine, with low humidity and highs in the upper 70s, which is slightly below average for this time of year.
The day will start with temperatures in the low 60s, which might be cool enough to wear long sleeves to work. By noontime, however, the mercury will climb into the mid-70s, and the afternoon will continue to grow warmer with the bluebird sunshine.
Like Monday, Tuesday is expected to be sunny and pleasant – and with even warmer temperatures.
The highs Tuesday look to be in the low 80s, and the WCCO meteorologists have declared it a #Top10WxDay as well, partly in response to the humid, wet weather Minnesotans have experienced in recent weeks.
The sunshine and warmth looks to continue to the end of the workweek, with highs expected to climb higher each day. By Friday, temperatures are expected to reach the mid-80s, and there’ll be a chance for storms.
