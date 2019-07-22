



In an article published online Monday, former Minnesota Sen. Al Franken says he “absolutely” regrets resigning without an ethics investigation in the wake of multiple sexual misconduct allegations in 2017, at the height of the #MeToo movement.

New Yorker writer Jane Mayer spoke to the former statesman and “Saturday Night Live” comedian in a long piece examining the accusations against him and the events that led to his abrupt exit from Congress.

Franken reportedly told Mayer that he regrets resigning, especially without an investigation from the Senate Ethics Committee, which he had welcomed before a number of his Democratic colleagues called on him to step down.

Additionally, seven current and former U.S. senators told the New Yorker reporter that they regretted demanding that Franken resign. Among them was former North Dakota Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, who reportedly said: “If there’s one decision I’ve made that I would take back, it’s the decision to call for this resignation.”

Franken resigned in December of 2017, just months after the radio host Leeann Tweeden wrote an article saying he groped her and kissed her, in two separate incidents, without her consent during a USO tour in 2006. The New Yorker article disputes many key details in Tweeden’s story, saying they are inaccurate.

In the weeks following Tweeden’s accusation, a number of other women accused Franken of unwanted touching, often during photo opportunities in which they posed with the senator.

While Franken apologized to some of the women and welcomed an ethics investigation, his senate colleagues, such as Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, of New York, called for him to step down in order to send a clear message that “any kind of mistreatment of women” is unacceptable.

Gillibrand, who is currently one of several Democrats running for the White House, has defended her role in Franken’s departure from Congress. “I’d do it again today,” she told The New Yorker.