MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities have identified a 24-year-old man who was fatally shot early Saturday morning in St. Cloud.
Police say it happened just after 3:30 a.m. in an alley in the 300 block of 4th Street South. A 911 caller reported someone with a gun in the area, and officers arrived at the scene to find La’Darian D’Vonte Broadnax suffering from a gunshot wound inside of a vehicle.
Broadnax was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Investigators say they believe an altercation outside an apartment party led to the shooting. Several people fled the scene once shots were fired, including the shooter.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the shooting should contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-1800-255-1301 or online at http://www.tricountycrimestoppers.org.
