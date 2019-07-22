HUDSON, Wis. (WCCO) – Days like today don’t come along too often in this part of the country, but when they do, we know how to enjoy them.

It was a picture-perfect day in Hudson, Wisconsin. Theodore Gilbert sat on a bench by the St. Croix River enjoying the scenery.

“Gorgeous. Just right – 78 degrees, low humidity,” Gilbert said.

Alonzo Madsen walked by the river.

“It’s like perfect, the wind is perfect – nice day,” Madsen said.

Joan Kavm enjoyed the day at a small dog park.

“This is fabulous. This is just the way it should be, right?” Kavm said.

Right. Mother Nature hit this one out of the ballpark. Just ask pitching coach Kevin Nunn.

“You gotta take advantage of this weather cause it can change in a heartbeat,” Nunn said.

And the weather has changed. It’s about 78 degrees warmer than it was in February.

“I remember that and look back like, ‘Wow, it’s really different outside now.’ We made it, yeah,” Madsen said.

And we did make it. Izzy traded the snow for sand, digging out the shore of the St. Croix River alongside her family.

“We’d much rather be shoveling the sand,” said her mom, Ellen Swanson.

It’s a day no one seems to be taking for granted – not too hot, not too cold, but just right.