MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – In less than two months, Como Zoo has welcomed two baby zebras. The second foal was born early Friday morning.
The baby, who doesn’t have a name yet, joins 2-month-old Lydia. Both are Grant’s zebras.
When zookeepers arrived Friday morning, they found the foal “walking strong” and “closely shadowing his mother,” Thelma. This baby is Thelma’s third.
Though the baby’s stripes are now brown, they will turn to black sometime in the first 9-18 months of its life.
“There were no complications and mother and baby appear to be doing great,” senior zookeepers Jo Kelly said.
Grant’s zebras are commonly found in the grassy plains of eastern Africa, including Kenya and Ethiopia.
