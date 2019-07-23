MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former star Minnesota Vikings running back is reportedly facing financial difficulties, despite making nearly $100 million in his NFL career.
According to CBS Sports, Peterson’s financial woes were caused by Peterson trusting the wrong people, and have led to at least three different lawsuits.
“The truth behind Adrian Peterson’s current financial situation is more than is being reported at this time,” Carlson said in a statement. “Because of ongoing legal matters, I am unable to go into detail, but I will say this is yet another situation of an athlete trusting the wrong people and being taken advantage of by those he trusted. Adrian and his family look forward to sharing further details when appropriate.”
Although Carlson didn’t offer any specific details on Peterson’s financial situation, the three lawsuits do provide a small glimpse into the running back’s money problems. The first lawsuit, which was filed in Minnesota in October 2017, accused Peterson of defaulting on a $2.4 million loan.
