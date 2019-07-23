Comments
PARK RAPIDS, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will partner with Friends of Itasca to host a dedication event Saturday for Itasca State Park’s new amphitheater.
PARK RAPIDS, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will partner with Friends of Itasca to host a dedication event Saturday for Itasca State Park’s new amphitheater.
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the new Lake Itasca Amphitheater, and will include music, storytelling, an ice cream social and various activities for children. DNR Parks and Trails Division director Erika Rivers will dedicate the amphitheater at noon.
The new amphitheater seats more than 300 people and features accessible pathways to seating, parking and restrooms.
For more information about the park and event, visit the DNR’s website.
You must log in to post a comment.