MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The bluebird summer weather that made Monday a #Top10WeatherDay is continuing, with just a bit more warmth. As such, Tuesday is also a #Top10Weather Day.
Forecaster Katie Steiner says Tuesday will be sunny, with pleasant humidity and temperatures in the low 80s, which is just about average for this time of year.
“Enjoy it, because it’s going to be nice all across the state,” Steiner said.
Looking ahead, Wednesday also looks to be another beautiful day, but little warmer, with highs possibly reaching the mid-80s.
Dew points (read humidity) will rise Thursday, and there’ll be a chance for showers and isolated storms in northern Minnesota.
The next chance for rain in the Twin Cities looks to be Friday morning. After that, the weekend is shaping up to be hot and steamy.
