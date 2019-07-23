The paramedic who survived a deadly helicopter crash says he’s taking his recovery “one step at a time.”

Josh Duda, the lone survivor of a medical helicopter crash last month at the Brainerd airport, posted on his CaringBridge site Saturday, saying he’s come a long way in the last three weeks.

“Three weeks ago today, I woke up in the ICU. Today, I woke up in inpatient rehab. There have been plenty of ups and downs the past three weeks, but more ups than downs. It is difficult to look back and see how far I have come in just the past three weeks. The road in front of me is still a long one, but we will continue on this path one step at a time. The support we have received from every direction has been unbelievable. Calls, texts, yard work, visits, cards, messages, prayers, you name it! For all of it, we thank you!”