



– For 30 years, Trudy Olson was able to maintain her south Minneapolis home until medical issues and the loss of a brother made home repairs mount.

“There’s a lot of deferred maintenance that hadn’t been done in a while, so she’s getting a new roof, carpet and painting inside, new windows and a new electrical service,” Kathy Greiner said.

Greiner is executive director of the charitable organization, Rebuilding Together Twin Cities. Through various donations, it buys the materials but depends on volunteers to do the work.

“We’re taking these out, we’ve got a couple of windows already installed,” said Brad Piermantier, a Wells Fargo volunteer.

Along with the help of colleague Kelly Hill, they form the crew working to replace the home’s old windows. Meanwhile, other Wells Fargo volunteers are installing safer steps to the detached garage as well as carpeting the inside staircase – projects that are intended to make the home more livable and safe for an elderly resident.

“It’s really nice to have the opportunity to give back to the community,” said Robel Zena, who is helping alongside his mother Lisa.

A new roof will keep Trudy’s home dry and prevent the kind of rot that’s attacked other parts of her house.

“Being able to help somebody who has a need and doesn’t have the financial or physical means to take care of stuff, it feels just great to be able to do that for them,” Wells Fargo volunteer Kim Burton said.

“A lot of the stuff we’re doing is actually preventing them from becoming homeless,” Greiner said.

It is thanks to many caring hearts and skilled hands that they can age in a home they’ve come to love.

“Using skills we know and helping people out,” Piermantier said.

For more information on the program, visit the organization’s website.