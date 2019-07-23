Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An investigation is underway in Douglas County after authorities recovered a man’s body Tuesday evening from Lake Burgen in Alexandria.
Deputies responded to the Lake Burgen public access and were informed that a man was submerged in the water and had no resurfaced.
The man’s body was pulled from the lake approximately 50 feet from shore in 10 feet of water. Crews were not able to resuscitate the man.
The investigation is ongoing. No additional information is available at this time.
You must log in to post a comment.