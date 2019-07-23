The Top 4 Japanese Restaurants In MinneapolisLooking to satisfy your appetite for Japanese fare? You may want to stop off at Origami Uptown, to start with.

Here Are St. Paul's Top 3 Ranked Japanese EateriesLooking for a sublime Japanese meal near you? You may want to start with Ishita Ramen.

St. Paul's Top 4 Restaurants For VegetariansLooking for a yummy vegetarian meal near you? Hoodline presents the top vegetarian spots around Saint Paul.

Celebrate The 4th With Minneapolis's Best Hot Dogs & DinersSure, they’re not native to either the United States or the old British colonies, but few things seem more American than that summer staple, the hot dog.

Top 5 Spots In Minneapolis' Lowry Hill East NeighborhoodGet to know this Minneapolis neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a ramen restaurant to a brewery.

St. Paul's Top 3 Budget-Friendly Italian Food StopsWe crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Italian restaurants around Saint Paul.