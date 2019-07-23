Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A tiny but uber-popular Twin Cities ramen spot is closing its doors later this summer.
No details were given on what’s next for the Tori team.
Tori Ramen announced over the weekend that it’s shutting down its St. Paul location. The last day of service is slated for Aug. 31.
“To everyone that has tipped a bowl up in our restaurant, I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart,” the owner wrote on Facebook. “It comes not with despair, but instead optimism as we prepare for the days ahead.”
Tori Ramen’s sister restaurant, Tori 44 in north Minneapolis, will remain open.
