Willians Astudillo, Eddie Rosario and Max Kepler (credit: Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Twins second annual surprise Mall Ball event is here!
The event, announced Tuesday, will take place this afternoon on Nicollet mall, between 6th street and 7th street south from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Twins fans are invited to come and watch their Twins stars play a popular version of stickball called ‘vitilla’ — the game that helped many professional baseball players from the Dominican Republic, like 2019 All-Star Jorge Polanco and host Nelson Cruz, hone their baseball skills.
The event will also have free ballpark-inspired food and beverages, live music, photo opportunities and more!
The Twins face the Yankees Tuesday night at home.
