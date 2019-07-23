Comments
Holton Hill (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Vikings cornerback Holton Hill has been suspended without pay for four further games during the forthcoming season for violating the NFL’s policy on substance abuse.
In April, Hill had been suspended for the first four games of the 2019 regular season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. The latest brings his total up to eight games.
Hill will be eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games, and is eligible to return to the Vikings’ active roster on Monday, Oct. 25. That’s after the team’s game against Washington.
