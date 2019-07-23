Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings have released running back Roc Thomas, who is facing a three-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on substances of abuse.
On Monday, the team announced multiple roster moves, saying Thomas was waived and offensive lineman Tiano Pupungatoa was added to the roster.
In May, Thomas pleaded guilty to a fifth-degree marijuana charge in Dakota County Court. He was sentenced to 3 years of probation.
Pupungatoa was with the Vikings during rookie minicamp on a tryout basis in May, and primarily played guard at South Dakota State.
The Wisconsin native began his college career as a defensive lineman in 2015, but switched to the offensive side of the ball for his final three collegiate seasons.
