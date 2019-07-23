



– The city was named after it, but this is not the kind of water Waterville residents like to see.

The high water has left Dallas Kluiter and his grandkids stuck on shore at Scott’s RV Park and Campground.

“It changes all your plans. I love to fish, but you can’t get out to fish right now,” Kluiter said.

A stormy summer is to blame. From Friday night to Saturday afternoon, heavy rain spiked water levels by approximately 7 inches. The city is right in the middle of Tetonka and Sakatah lakes, so residents are used to some flooding, but not like this.

Diane Sullivan has had a trailer home here for six years. Over the past few days, she claims the flooding has gotten worse.

“I was hoping that it would come down, but it’s the worst I’ve ever seen it,” said Sullivan.

In the past year, the area has seen its fair share of weather events. Sullivan can’t help but wonder if last year’s twister is playing any part in the water she’s seeing now.

“The dams maybe need to be cleared because when we had the tornado back in September, maybe some trees have blown in?” Sullivan wondered.

The city posted on their Facebook page that water levels will continue to remain high over the next couple of days and possibly weeks, depending on any additional rainfall.

City officials are also asking residents to conserve water until flooding recedes. They say the additional demand is putting stress on their lift stations.