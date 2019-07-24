



1. Cafe Astoria

Photo: Stephen K./Yelp

Looking to satisfy your appetite for breakfast and brunch fare? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable breakfast and brunch restaurants around Saint Paul, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re on the hunt.

Topping the list is Cafe Astoria. Located at 180 Grand Ave. in West 7th, the creperie, coffee, tea and breakfast and brunch spot is the highest-rated affordable breakfast and brunch restaurant in Saint Paul, boasting 4.5 stars out of 266 reviews on Yelp.

The cafe is known for being one of the most Instagrammable spots in the city. On the menu, look for the apple caramel crepe or the rainbow peppermint latte.

2. The Neighborhood Café

Next up is Merriam Park’s The Neighborhood Café, situated at 1570 Selby Ave. With four stars out of 273 reviews on Yelp, the traditional American and breakfast and brunch spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an inexpensive option.

The restaurant offers a breakfast, lunch and dinner menu. It even serves breakfast for dinner. On the menu, look for the fried steak and eggs with a sausage gravy, the diced potatoes with corned beef or the scrambled eggs with hash browns.

3. My Burger

Photo: Ashley C./Yelp

Macalester-Groveland’s My Burger, located at 1580 Grand Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the low-priced breakfast and brunch spot, which offers burgers and more, four stars out of 35 reviews.

My Burger specializes in burgers, but it also serves fries, malts and shakes. On the menu, look for one of the signature burgers like the California burger with lettuce, tomato and mayo or the mushroom and Swiss burger.

4. Magnolias Restaurant

Photo: Koolsee X./Yelp

Magnolias Restaurant, a breakfast and brunch and comfort food spot in Payne Phalen, is another budget-friendly go-to, with four stars out of 82 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1081 Payne Ave. to see for yourself.

The restaurant serves breakfast all day specializing in comfort-style food. On the menu, look for the grilled Polish sausage with eggs and hash browns, the ham and cheese omelet or the fried steak and eggs.

5. Fresh Grounds

Photo: Fresh Grounds/Yelp

Over in West 7th, check out Fresh Grounds, which has earned four stars out of 35 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the coffee and tea and breakfast and brunch spot by heading over to 1362 W. Seventh St.

Fresh Grounds is a full-service cafe and non-profit serving local youth. It also offers a “vocational training program for young people who experience barriers to employment,” according to the website.