MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Volunteers are expected to stuff 8,000 backpacks to be distributed to children in need in Minnesota Saturday at the Mall of America.
The organization Simon Says Give will hold its 7th annual High Five for Supplies drive at the mall, where volunteers will stuff backpacks with school supplies. The organization says its goal is to pack 8,000 bags over six hours for children living in poverty.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the mall’s rotunda.
For more information, visit the mall’s website.
