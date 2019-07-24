MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A chain reaction crash in the north metro Tuesday afternoon left a motorcyclist dead.
The State Patrol says the four-car crash happened around 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 95 and 392nd Street in North Branch.
A Dodge Ram, driven by a 26-year-old Cambridge man, was going west on the highway when it rear-ended a car that was waiting behind another vehicle that had stopped to turn south on 392nd Street.
The chain-reaction crash pushed the car waiting to turn into the highway’s eastbound lanes, where it collided with an eastbound motorcycle.
The motorcyclist, a 58-year-old man from North Branch, was killed. His name has yet to be released.
Two of the other drivers involved in the crash, including the driver of the Dodge Ram, suffered non-life-threatening injuries but were not hospitalized.
Investigators do not believe alcohol played a role in the crash.
You must log in to post a comment.