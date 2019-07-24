MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A segment of Highway 67 southeast of Granite Falls will remain closed through 2020 after a significant pavement crack opened up in the roadway earlier this year.
According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the closure begins at the entrance of Upper Sioux Agency State Park and extends approximately one-half mile southeast near the Yellow Medicine River Bridge at 600th Street. The road was closed in April.
“Portions of the roadway have shifted, causing significant drops in the driving lane and creating hazardous conditions,” MnDOT said. “Since the main pavement crack was discovered, two other large pavement cracks and additional smaller cracks have developed.”
MnDOT says barriers are in place and motorists are restricted from using the roadway in this area. The road is expected to remain closed into 2020.
Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or receive 90 days in jail for illegally traveling on a closed road.
