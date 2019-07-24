MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In one of the most highly-anticipated congressional hearings in years, former Special Counsel Robert Mueller reiterated his investigation did not find President Donald Trump guilty of obstruction.

But, he said Trump could be charged in the future.

Mueller’s investigation concluded the Russian government did interfere in the 2016 election and Trump campaign officials had interactions with Russians, but Mueller could not prove it violated any laws. Late Wednesday afternoon, the president said the investigation, which he calls a hoax, has been “very bad” for our country.

Minnesotans had their share of thoughts on the proceedings and Mueller’s findings.

Elk River is part of the 6th congressional district, 40 miles northwest of the Twin Cities in Sherburne County. There, 68% of voters backed Trump in 2016. But WCCO’s Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield found a wide range of opinions on the hearings in Washington.

“I thought the republicans were probably attacking Mueller’s credibility,” Don Anundsen said, from inside the Olde Main Eatery.

A few tables over, Candy Berg said she thought Mueller’s testimony wasn’t needed in the first place.

“I’m thinking they should just let it drop from where they came up with before instead of dragging it out wasting money,” she said.

One thing both of them agreed on is that Mueller’s testimony this week won’t change anything. Carol Babeau, a grandmother to 13, said her mind is made up and that she’s “fed up” with both political parties. She avoided watching the testimony Wednesday, and said the country’s divide is heartbreaking.

“I’m very concerned about the country and where it’s headed. It makes me very sad,” she said.