ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — West St. Paul police say there’s recently been an increase in thefts from vehicles.
A Twitter thread from the department’s account said the activity is happening mostly overnight, and because there haven’t been any reports of vehicle damage, they believe whoever is behind the thefts is pulling door handles until they come across an unlocked car.
We've seen an increase in thefts from vehicles the last few days. We have patrol officers focused specifically on this issue on the streets overnight and ask our residents to call 911 immediately if they see or hear anything out of the ordinary (non-emergency is fine after the pic.twitter.com/PvHIziLUa6
— West St. Paul Police (@WestStPaulPD) July 24, 2019
Police advise taking any valuables out of vehicles and remembering to lock the doors.
Authorities say any suspicious activity can be reported by calling 991, or 651-322-2323.
