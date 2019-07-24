Programming Note:Young & The Restless and Bold & The Beautiful will air overnight at 1:07 a.m.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — West St. Paul police say there’s recently been an increase in thefts from vehicles.

A Twitter thread from the department’s account said the activity is happening mostly overnight, and because there haven’t been any reports of vehicle damage, they believe whoever is behind the thefts is pulling door handles until they come across an unlocked car.

Police advise taking any valuables out of vehicles and remembering to lock the doors.

Authorities say any suspicious activity can be reported by calling 991, or 651-322-2323.

