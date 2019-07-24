MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a woman is dead and a man is in custody after police in Paynesville responded to a call Tuesday of someone pouring gasoline inside a mobile home and starting it on fire.
The Paynesville Police Department says officers responded to the arson call shortly before 7 p.m. at a trailer on the 400 block of Minnie Street.
When officers got to the scene, the trailer was fully engulfed in flames and they learned a woman was still inside.
Crews found the woman in the trailer’s bathroom, and an ambulance took her to Paynesville Hospital, where she later died.
Police say a man was arrested at the scene and is being held at the Stearns County Jail pending formal murder charges.
The fire remains under investigation by local authorities, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal.
You must log in to post a comment.