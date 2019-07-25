Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man was injured Wednesday when the semi he was driving collided with a train in rural Pipestone County.
Authorities say the semi was hauling an oversized load when it collided with a BNSF train near Highway 23 and 201st Street, according to KELO-TV in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
The man driving the semi was cited for failing to yield to a train and was transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
